News Wrap: Congress inches closer to a possible stimulus deal

Judy Woodruff:

New numbers tonight show U.S. job growth is slowing sharply, as COVID-19 spreads unchecked.

Employers added a net of 245,000 jobs in November. That is the fewest since April. That was down sharply from 610,000 in October and the fifth straight month of decline. The unemployment did fall slightly to 6.7 percent, partly as people stopped looking for work.

The top Democrat and top Republican in Congress are talking up new economic relief after months of stalemate. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says that she and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell have agreed that a bipartisan bill worth $900 billion is a starting point.

Pelosi rejected a larger package in September, but she pointed to two big differences today.