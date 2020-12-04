Hiring slows in the U.S. as millions face losing unemployment benefits

Amna Nawaz:

Judy, for many Americans, the bottom fell out earlier this year. The Department of Labor estimates the economy has not yet replaced about 10 million jobs lost during last spring's economic plunge.

And according to today's jobs report, 44 percent of those unemployed say this is a permanent job loss, not a temporary layoff that ends as the economy reopens. On top of all that, the safety net for millions provided by an extension of federal benefits expires soon.

Wendy Edelberg studies all of this closely. She's director of The Hamilton Project, and a former chief economist for the Congressional Budget Office.

She joins me now.

Wendy, welcome back to the "NewsHour."

Let me ask you now about those November numbers. It's the fifth straight month of slowing in hiring. Millions are already in pain. As we just mentioned there, we're just a few weeks away from millions more losing the extension of the unemployment benefits, when the extension expires after Christmas, 12 million people there about to lose the benefits.

What does all of this say to you now, Wendy, about where we are in this recovery?