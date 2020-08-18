Bill Clinton, AOC, Jill Biden to headline Night 2 of the DNC

Amna Nawaz:

Tonight's convention theme is "Leadership Matters" and will feature speakers including former Secretary of State John Kerry, also the party's 2004 nominee, progressive Democratic Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, former second lady Jill Biden, and two former presidents, Bill Clinton and Jimmy Carter, who, at 95, will be making his first appearance at a nominating convention in eight years.

Democrats already began making a case for leadership change when their first ever virtual convention kicked off yesterday. The opening night was a jam-packed two hours of slick, highly produced segments, with a mix of prerecorded and live remarks, emceed by actress Eva Longoria.

The first night's theme was "We, the People," highlighting the breadth former Vice President Joe Biden's coalition. That included some lifelong Republicans making the case against their party's incumbent, President Trump.

The program also paid tribute to victims of racial injustice and police brutality, like George Floyd.