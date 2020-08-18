What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

#yourvoicematters

Democratic National Convention

Day 2

Schedule

10am ET

Politics This Morning Replay

6pm ET

PBS NewsHour Replay

7pm ET

PBS NewsHour Convention Pre-show with Daniel Bush Live

8pm ET

PBS NewsHour Convention Analysis with Judy Woodruff in 15 minutes

9pm ET

Democratic National Convention Day 2 in 1 hour

Keynote Address

Roll Call Across America

Former second lady Jill Biden

Latest Election News

See all

Bill Clinton, AOC, Jill Biden to headline Night 2 of the DNC

Amna Nawaz
By —

Amna Nawaz

Transcript Audio

Former Vice President Joe Biden will receive the Democratic Party’s presidential nomination Tuesday night. The traditional delegate roll call vote, reimagined for this unprecedented virtual affair, will involve a blend of live and pre-recorded components. Speakers like Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and former President Bill Clinton will emphasize a “Leadership Matters” theme. Amna Nawaz reports.

Read the Full Transcript

  • Judy Woodruff:

    It is night two of the Democratic National Convention, and a night of ultimate triumph for Joe Biden.

    After waiting for decades, he's just hours away from formally claiming the party's presidential nomination.

    Amna Nawaz begins our coverage.

  • Amna Nawaz:

    Tonight, former Vice President Joe Biden will go from presumptive to official Democratic presidential nominee.

  • Woman:

    We cast 49 votes.

  • Amna Nawaz:

    But the traditional roll call vote to nominate him, going state by state to announce delegate counts will instead be reimagined for this now all-virtual affair.

  • Former President Barack Obama:

    We must pledge once more to march into the future.

  • Amna Nawaz:

    Tonight's convention theme is "Leadership Matters" and will feature speakers including former Secretary of State John Kerry, also the party's 2004 nominee, progressive Democratic Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, former second lady Jill Biden, and two former presidents, Bill Clinton and Jimmy Carter, who, at 95, will be making his first appearance at a nominating convention in eight years.

    Democrats already began making a case for leadership change when their first ever virtual convention kicked off yesterday. The opening night was a jam-packed two hours of slick, highly produced segments, with a mix of prerecorded and live remarks, emceed by actress Eva Longoria.

    The first night's theme was "We, the People," highlighting the breadth former Vice President Joe Biden's coalition. That included some lifelong Republicans making the case against their party's incumbent, President Trump.

    The program also paid tribute to victims of racial injustice and police brutality, like George Floyd.

  • Philonise Floyd:

    It's up to us to carry on the fight for justice. Our actions will be their legacies.

  • Amna Nawaz:

    As well as the more than 170,000 Americans who've lost their lives to the coronavirus.

    In one of the most poignant moments of the night, Kristin Urquiza spoke about losing her dad to the virus in June, after the president's assurances the pandemic was under control.

  • Kristin Urquiza:

    My dad was a healthy 65-year-old. His only preexisting condition was trusting Donald Trump. And, for that, he paid with his life.

  • Amna Nawaz:

    The night's keynote speakers included former Biden rival Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders, who urged his supporters to turn out for the Democratic ticket.

  • Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-VT:

    Our movement continues and is getting stronger every day. Let us be clear. If Donald Trump is reelected, all the progress we have made will be in jeopardy. At its most basic, this election is about preserving our democracy.

  • Amna Nawaz:

    And it was former first lady Michelle Obama who capped off the night with a passionate plea to the American people.

  • Michelle Obama:

    Donald Trump is the wrong president for our country. He has had more than enough time to prove that he can do the job, but he is clearly in over his head.

    He cannot meet this moment. He simply cannot be who we need him to be for us. It is what it is.

  • Amna Nawaz:

    Today, at a White House event celebrating women's rights, President Trump responded to Mrs. Obama.

  • President Donald Trump:

    She was over her head, and, frankly, she should have made the speech live. She gets these fawning reviews. If you gave a real review, it wouldn't be so fawning. I thought it was a very divisive speech, extremely divisive.

  • Amna Nawaz:

    Democrats will continue to make their case against the president and for the Joe Biden/Kamala Harris ticket direct to the American people tonight.

    For the "PBS NewsHour," I'm Amna Nawaz.

Listen to this Segment

Amna Nawaz
By —

Amna Nawaz

Amna Nawaz joined PBS NewsHour in April 2018 and serves as senior national correspondent and primary substitute anchor.

Support Provided By: Learn more

More Ways to Watch

Additional Support Provided By:

Trending Now

  1. Read Aug 18 Oleandrin is a deadly plant poison, not a COVID-19 cure

  2. Read Aug 17 WATCH: Michelle Obama says vote like lives depend on it at Democratic National Convention

  3. Read Aug 17 How to watch the 2020 national conventions

  4. Read Aug 18 Senate panel finds Russia interfered in the 2016 U.S. election

  5. Read Aug 18 WATCH: Trump visits Yuma, Arizona for border wall construction update

The Latest