Al Franken on Trump’s pandemic response and why Biden would be better

Judy Woodruff:

But also throughout this week, we're going to be talking to some prominent Democrats.

Al Franken was a United States senator from Minnesota. It's a state that, as we know, has been a flash point as the nation's reckoning of race with the murder of George Floyd. Al Franken's departure from public office was also a moment in the MeToo movement. He now hosts his own podcast.

And we're delighted to have him join us right now.

Al Franken, good to see you.

How well do you know Joe Biden? And why is he the right man for this moment?