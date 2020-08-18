Al Franken on Trump’s pandemic response and why Biden would be better

Al Franken:
Well, of course, I took issue with that, my colleagues, who said that I shouldn't have due process. I think that was wrong, especially for people who were lawyers, et cetera. And I have had eight of my colleagues apologize for it.
And you're right. Jane Mayer did a very thorough investigative piece in "The New Yorker" and showed that many of these — that it didn't happen.
I will say this, though. I think that this addition to the ticket is very good. This is historic. This is who our party is. This represents our party. This represents the country. And I think it's a great development. I think she's helping the ticket tremendously.
And what's really at stake here is, if we have Donald Trump somehow reelected, whether it's through suppressing votes and tampering with the mail or whatever it is he does, or he wins fairly — that could, I suppose, happen. That's — that happened, I think, last time, kind of. We found out a lot about Manafort and the Russians today.
But this is good. This is who — and I think Minnesotans — I want to say something about Minnesota.
George Floyd's brutal murder in my hometown was a moment. And I think America responded, and it changed things.
I really believe that a majority of Americans now agree that we have had systemic racism throughout our entire history and that we have to do something about it. And Minnesotans know that.
And this president has done nothing, nothing but sow division and appeal to the worst instincts in people. And it's — we need to get rid of him. And I believe that Kamala Harris' addition to the ticket is a good thing.
What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.