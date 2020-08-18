Julian Castro on mobilizing Latino voters to support Biden

Julian Castro:

Well, I think that Joe Biden and Kamala Harris both have very strong track records and a good story to tell when it comes to the Latino community, I mean, starting with the fact that the Obama/Biden administration implemented, passed the Affordable Care Act, and got it implemented.

That was four million Latinos that were able to get health care because of that, educational opportunity, housing opportunity. They have both been great on that.Then, the campaign a couple of weeks ago released a Latino agenda for America that looks very promising.

I commented, like other people did, that, when the prime-time lineup was released, only three out of 35 speakers were Latino. There were no Native Americans, no Muslim Americans. And I said that I didn't think that that necessarily reflected the beautiful, diverse coalition the Democrats have won with over the last few years, and that we needed to send better signals to everybody, including Latinos, if we're going to get everybody off the sidelines and into the voting booth to defeat Donald Trump.

Fortunately, they added some participants over the weekend, which I think is an improvement. I do think it would make more sense to give great rising stars like Congresswoman Ocasio-Cortez more time than just 60 seconds, and to add to the lineup.

But it's a work in progress. And all of us are going to work very hard, hand in hand, to make sure that we turn out as many people as possible, and that we elect Joe Biden and Kamala Harris in November.