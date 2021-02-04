What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

Bipartisan report urges the Biden administration to remain committed to Afghanistan

One of the Biden administration's primary foreign policy challenges is how to end the United States' longest war. A new bipartisan report urges the administration to remain committed to Afghanistan and ongoing peace talks. Nick Schifrin reports.

