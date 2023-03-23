Black farmers struggle in face of structural racism and economic headwinds

Fred de Sam Lazaro
Sam Weber
Adam Kemp
The number of self-identified Black farmers in the United States has dwindled over the last century, in part because of overt discrimination by the U.S. Department of Agriculture. The agency is the economic backbone for most American farmers through its financing, insurance, research and education programs. Fred de Sam Lazaro reports on a push to help Black and other underserved farmers survive.

Fred de Sam Lazaro
Sam Weber
Adam Kemp
