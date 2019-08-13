How southern black farmers were forced from their land, and their heritage

Vann Newkirk:

Well, I talked to dozens of farm families for this story. And the reason why Willena's particular story and character got to me is because she is a historian. This is in her bones. She wants to build a museum in the delta to honor not just her father and grandfather, but all the other farmers who came before her.

I think she embodies the idea that what we're talking about here is s not just money, not just the access to land, but the ability to put down cultural roots, to have a place to call your own. That's history, right? That's a thing that I do not believe we quite understand. It's lost when people are forced to move, when they are denied the ability to own the land under their feet. They're denied a bit of their history.

These people who live in the delta now, black f folks who live in the delta now, they are in this place that was built with their hands and work, that they are part of but not allowed to actually hold any part of.