Black-owned brewery breaking barriers and creating change in their community

Laura Barrón-López
By —

Laura Barrón-López

Tess Conciatori
By —

Tess Conciatori

Audio

In California's wine country, a duo brewing craft beer is breaking barriers. Hella Coastal is the first Black-owned brewery in Oakland and one of the few nationwide. Laura Barrón-López reports on the mission to diversify the brewing industry and create change in the local community.

Listen to this Segment

Laura Barrón-López
By —

Laura Barrón-López

Laura Barrón-López is the White House Correspondent for the PBS NewsHour, where she covers the Biden administration for the nightly news broadcast. She is also a CNN political analyst.

Tess Conciatori
By —

Tess Conciatori

Tess Conciatori is a politics production assistant at PBS NewsHour.

@tkconch

Support Provided By: Learn more

More Ways to Watch