Black-owned brewery breaking barriers and creating change in their community

Laura Barrón-López
Tess Conciatori
In California's wine country, a duo brewing craft beer is breaking barriers. Hella Coastal is the first Black-owned brewery in Oakland and one of the few nationwide. Laura Barrón-López reports on the mission to diversify the brewing industry and create change in the local community.
Laura Barrón-López is the White House Correspondent for the PBS NewsHour, where she covers the Biden administration for the nightly news broadcast. She is also a CNN political analyst.
Tess Conciatori is a politics production assistant at PBS NewsHour.
