‘Gaining Ground’ highlights Black farmers’ efforts to reclaim lost land

In 1910, about 14 percent of U.S. farmers were Black, owning more than 16 million acres. Now, according to the latest Census of Agriculture, only one in 100 farmers is Black, owning less than 5 million acres. A new documentary explores how this happened, its lasting effect on Black families and their efforts now to reclaim their legacy. Filmmaker Eternal Polk joins John Yang to discuss.

John Yang is the anchor of PBS News Weekend and a correspondent for the PBS NewsHour. He covered the first year of the Trump administration and is currently reporting on major national issues from Washington, DC, and across the country.

Kaisha Young is a general assignment producer at PBS News Weekend.

