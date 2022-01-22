Black women in Mississippi demand state-level pay protections

Hari Sreenivasan:

Last week in Mississippi, the state House passed the equal pay for equal work act, which would create legal recourse for employees paid less for the same work based on sex.

Mississippi is the last state in the nation without an equal pay provision in state law, after Alabama enacted one in 2019. The equal pay bill now heads to the Mississippi Senate, where a similar measure is also pending.

The momentum around enacting equal pay legislation is in part due to the work of the Mississippi Black Women's Roundtable. For years the advocacy organization has called attention to the racial implications of Mississippi's gender wage gap, and has lobbied for an equal pay law at the state level.

Last month, before the new bills were introduced in the legislature, NewsHour weekend's Ivette Feliciano sat down with the executive director of the Mississippi Black Women's roundtable, Cassandra Welchlin.