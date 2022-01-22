A year into Biden’s presidency, where does he stand?

Jeff Greenfield:

Well, the first thing that would be helpful is if COVID finally got under control because it's making the entire country just basically unhappy and frustrated and annoyed, and that's never good for an incumbent. Beyond that, I think he has to be and to remind his party and the country about what has been accomplished. Instead of having Democrats complain about what hasn't been done on voting rights or on Build Back Better, he's got to say, Look, we have this big infrastructure bill. We had an American rescue plan. We've got unemployment way down, and go around the country to purple and even red states saying, I know you may not vote for me, but here's what we have done in the face of opposition from the people you have sent to Congress. And lastly, I think it would be really significant for Biden to keep Donald Trump front and center in the minds of Democrats because nothing will unite the Democratic Party than the feeling that Donald Trump is trying to put his own candidates into governorships and Senate and House seats, maybe trying to rewrite the rules for 2024 because every election is a choice. And it's not a choice for Joe Biden between me and perfection. It's a choice between me and the fellow who I beat last fall and who is still very much on the horizon.