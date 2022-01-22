COVID-19 latest: Omicron variant, herd immunity, worldwide vaccine access

Jessica Malaty-Rivera:

That's correct, to a degree, I definitely think that there will be people who will absolutely refuse vaccination till the very end. And my work, especially as somebody who works in science communication and vaccine advocacy, is not necessarily to convince those who are most vehemently opposed, it's to help those who are confused or who are on the fence or who are looking for more information, feel overwhelmed by the decision, feel overwhelmed by the data, and those people are still changing their minds. Those people are still choosing to get their first and second doses as recent as this month, and I'm encouraged by that, so I'm not quite losing hope. But I do think that our lens should be broader, right? I'm not thinking just specifically about the United States, I'm thinking about the whole world here, and there are millions of people across the world who have yet to receive first and second doses, and that's where a lot of the opportunities arise.