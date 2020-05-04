Blame and counter-charges: the U.S.-China rhetorical war over COVID-19

Rebeccah Heinrichs:

But I think if you look at — there was a — there is a disconnect between the president's rhetoric through the early part of March and his policies that he implemented, including the travel restrictions from China into the United States.

And I think part of that was because he was trying to calibrate a response, to instill some trust in the market, not knowing exactly the effect that this virus is going to have in the United States.

I do think that that was a mistake. That paled in comparison to, I think, a lot of the good the administration is doing with the information they have.

And, again, it is not a side issue to keep going back to China. It is the central issue, because the — some of the — when President Trump sent out that tweet in mid-January, my understanding is, the administration was desperately trying to get Americans in country to get ahold of the sequence for COVID-19 in order to get information.

And so the president believe that he could flatter Xi Jinping, at least enough to smooth out that relationship to get Americans in country, and that was his primary concern.

We can argue over whether or not that was wise, but we can understand the motivation for him doing that. He's not confused about the nature of the CCP.

To this day, there was a doctor in Shanghai that was trying to sound the alarm and give the genome sequence to other individuals outside the country. And then that lab was promptly shut down by the CCP.

The wet market was sanitized. The animals were destroyed, rather than having lab work from the — from the animals, when the WHO went in country.

All of these things are — lead many people to be suspicious about why the Chinese government isn't being open and honest.