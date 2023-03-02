Blinken face-to-face with Russian counterpart for first time since invasion of Ukraine

Amna Nawaz:

The world's 20 wealthiest nations met in New Delhi today for the G20 summit hosted by India and bringing together the U.S., Russia and China.

But the gathering on global cooperation was largely overshadowed by bitter disagreements on the war in Ukraine and concluded with no consensus.

For the first time since Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Secretary of State Antony Blinken met face to face with his Russian counterpart, Sergey Lavrov, a 10-minute meeting on the sidelines of the G20. Summit in New Delhi, Blinken urging Lavrov to end what he called a war of aggression.

Antony Blinken, U.S. Secretary of State: President Zelenskyy has put forward a 10-point plan for a just and durable peace. President Putin, however, has demonstrated zero interest in engaging, saying there's nothing to even talk about.