Ukrainians in Bucha reflect on horrors and brutality suffered at hands of Russian forces

Simon Ostrovsky
Warning: Viewers may find images in this story disturbing.

Some of the starkest images of Russian brutality in Ukraine emerged from the Kyiv suburb of Bucha last year. Ukrainian officials say 1,700 people were killed and 9,000 war crimes were committed there. With the support of the Pulitzer Center, special correspondent Simon Ostrovsky and videographer Yegor Troyanovsky returned to Bucha to tell the story of a group of Ukrainians executed in cold blood.

Simon Ostrovsky
Zeba Warsi is Foreign affairs producer, based in Washington DC. She's a Columbia Journalism School graduate with an M.A. in Political journalism. Prior to the NewsHour, she was based in New Delhi for seven years, covering politics, extremism, sexual violence, social movements and human rights as a special correspondent with CNN's India affiliate CNN-News18.

