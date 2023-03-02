March 2, 2023PBS NewsHour full episode

Thursday on the NewsHour...

Thursday on the NewsHour, the U.S. Secretary of State meets his Russian counterpart for the first time since the start of the war in Ukraine. Memphis residents question the best path forward for their community after the killing of Tyre Nichols by city police. Plus, librarians in Louisiana find themselves at odds with conservative activists trying to ban books.

Listen to the Broadcast

Subscribe to the Full Show Podcast

Segments From This Episode

Support Provided By: Learn more

More Ways to Watch