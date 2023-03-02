Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics
Thursday on the NewsHour, the U.S. Secretary of State meets his Russian counterpart for the first time since the start of the war in Ukraine. Memphis residents question the best path forward for their community after the killing of Tyre Nichols by city police. Plus, librarians in Louisiana find themselves at odds with conservative activists trying to ban books.
