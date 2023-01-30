Blinken urges Israelis and Palestinians to restore calm amid a spike in violence

Nick Schifrin:

It was supposed to be a trip to coordinate with a newly elected allied government. But violence created a crisis.

Today, Palestinians buried Naseem Abu Fouda, the 35th Palestinian they say was killed by Israelis this month, mostly fighting Israeli soldiers.

Last week in Jenin, Israel launched the deadliest raid in the occupied West Bank in years. And, this weekend, Israelis buried Rafael Ben Eliyahu, a victim of an attack on an East Jerusalem Synagogue, one of the worst against Israelis in years that the U.S. terrorism.

And now another explosion, a publicly unattributed strike near an Iranian military factory.

Antony Blinken, U.S. Secretary of State: As you can see, I have just landed in Israel at what is a pivotal moment.