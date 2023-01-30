Blinken urges Israelis and Palestinians to restore calm amid a spike in violence

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics
Nick Schifrin
Nick Schifrin
Zeba Warsi
Zeba Warsi
Teresa Cebrian Aranda
Teresa Cebrian Aranda
After days of bloodshed between Israelis and Palestinians, and reported Israeli airstrikes in Iran, Secretary of State Tony Blinken became the latest high-ranking American official to travel to Israel. As Nick Schifrin reports, Blinken is trying to keep a lid on further bloodshed and coordinate U.S.-Israeli cooperation on Iran.
Amna Nawaz:
After days of bloodshed between Israelis and Palestinians and reported Israeli airstrikes in Iran, Secretary of State Tony Blinken became the latest high-ranking American official to travel to Israel. He landed today for consultations with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
As Nick Schifrin reports, Blinken is trying to keep a lid on further bloodshed and coordinate U.S.-Israeli cooperation on Israel's nemesis to the east, Iran.
Nick Schifrin:
It was supposed to be a trip to coordinate with a newly elected allied government. But violence created a crisis.
Today, Palestinians buried Naseem Abu Fouda, the 35th Palestinian they say was killed by Israelis this month, mostly fighting Israeli soldiers.
Last week in Jenin, Israel launched the deadliest raid in the occupied West Bank in years. And, this weekend, Israelis buried Rafael Ben Eliyahu, a victim of an attack on an East Jerusalem Synagogue, one of the worst against Israelis in years that the U.S. terrorism.
And now another explosion, a publicly unattributed strike near an Iranian military factory.
Antony Blinken, U.S. Secretary of State: As you can see, I have just landed in Israel at what is a pivotal moment.
Secretary of State Antony Blinken went from the airport to a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, at the top of the agenda, stopping Israeli-Palestinian violence.
Antony Blinken:
We're urging all sides now to take urgent steps to restore calm, to de-escalate.
Natan Sachs, Brookings Institution:
We have seen record numbers for quite a while, at least record numbers of deaths on both sides. And now we're seeing this escalation, which has — gives all the fodder, all the fuel for a major, perhaps third intifada. And all that's missing is a spark.
Natan Sachs directs Brookings' Center for Middle East Policy. He says weak Palestinian leadership and growing Palestinian frustration has created a powder keg.
And now there's an ultranationalist Israeli coalition that challenges the status quo at Jerusalem's holiest site, calls for de facto annexation of the occupied West Bank, and reducing the Supreme Court's power to check Parliament.
Natan Sachs:
It's a coalition with very far right partners of Netanyahu and policies that worry Washington very much.
And can Secretary Blinken calling for calm help avoid an explosion?
Unless you shout, unless you make clear that this is a moment of extreme danger, which I believe it is, you will not be able to move things the way you need to move it.
So Secretary Blinken would actually be well-served by being less diplomatic, banging on the table quite a few times and being able to be less of the diplomat that he truly is and more of a shouter, which he is not.
What speaks loudly, last week's U.S.-Israel joint exercises, the largest ever. U.S. officials called it a message of deterrence to Iran.
And now, 36 hours before Blinken's arrival, an explosion in Isfahan, reportedly near a site connected to Iran's ballistic missile program.
Norman Roule, Former U.S. Intelligence Official:
This facility has been known to have been engaged in missile development and development of high technologies, which would have made missiles to target other countries with great precision.
Norman Roule is the U.S.' former national intelligence manager for Iran, and now a fellow at the Harvard Belfer Center. Iran has the Middle East's largest inventory of ballistic missiles, many capable of striking Israel.
Norman Roule:
So it appears that this action was meant to inhibit or destroy programs aimed at improving missile technology. That implies both knowledge of the program. That also implies that there was an effort to set back a program and send a message also to Iran's leadership that this particular threatening activity would not be tolerated.
Iran said the target was a military factory. Israel did not claim public credit, but Netanyahu cited Iran's nuclear and missile program today.
Benjamin Netanyahu, Israeli Prime Minister:
Our policy and my policy is to do everything within Israel's power to prevent Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons and the means to deliver them. And that will remain so.
It's unlikely the target was connected to Iranian drones or missiles bought by Russia to attack Ukraine, says Roule.
The nature of Iran's weaponry for Russia in its aggression against Ukraine has been off-the-shelf material. Again, this facility was likely engaged in advanced research or some specific activity that some actor wanted to stop before that activity reached the point where it could threaten regional countries.
Good to see you.
Benjamin Netanyahu:
Good to see you, Tony.
You as well.
The U.S. now downplays any chance of diplomacy with Iran. That helps align the two countries' regional goals. For that to continue, the U.S. has to manage any disagreements and try and ensure that this violence doesn't erupt any further.
For the "PBS NewsHour," I'm Nick Schifrin.
Nick Schifrin is the foreign affairs and defense correspondent for PBS NewsHour, based in Washington, D.C. He leads NewsHour's foreign reporting and has created week-long, in-depth series for NewsHour from China, Russia, Ukraine, Nigeria, Egypt, Kenya, Cuba, Mexico, and the Baltics. The PBS NewsHour series "Inside Putin's Russia" won a 2018 Peabody Award and the National Press Club's Edwin M. Hood Award for Diplomatic Correspondence. In November 2020, Schifrin received the American Academy of Diplomacy’s Arthur Ross Media Award for Distinguished Reporting and Analysis of Foreign Affairs.
Zeba Warsi is Foreign affairs producer, based in Washington DC. She's a Columbia Journalism School graduate with an M.A. in Political journalism. Prior to the NewsHour, she was based in New Delhi for seven years, covering politics, extremism, sexual violence, social movements and human rights as a special correspondent with CNN's India affiliate CNN-News18.
