Blockbuster da Vinci exhibition showcases the master’s ‘endless curiosity’

Judy Woodruff:

And now to the blockbuster exhibition of the year, perhaps of many years, a celebration of Leonardo da Vinci 500 years after his death.

Lines are long, tickets hard to come by to see the work of an artist who was born in Italy and died in France, and who came to define what we mean by renaissance man.

Jeffrey Brown, of course, got there before the crowds. And he has our report.

It's part of our ongoing Canvas, coverage of arts and culture.