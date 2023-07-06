Blood test can identify risk for preeclampsia, the leading cause of maternal death

Support Intelligent, In-Depth, Trustworthy Journalism.
Stephanie Sy
Shoshana Dubnow
Courtney Norris
The Food and Drug Administration has approved a blood test that can identify pregnant women at severe risk for preeclampsia, a high blood pressure disorder that can develop during pregnancy and is a leading cause of maternal death worldwide. Roughly one in 25 pregnancies in the U.S. is affected by preeclampsia, according to the CDC. Stephanie Sy spoke with Dr. Ravi Thadhani about the test.
