Blood test can identify risk for preeclampsia, the leading cause of maternal death

Stephanie Sy
Stephanie Sy

Shoshana Dubnow
Shoshana Dubnow

Courtney Norris
Courtney Norris

The Food and Drug Administration has approved a blood test that can identify pregnant women at severe risk for preeclampsia, a high blood pressure disorder that can develop during pregnancy and is a leading cause of maternal death worldwide. Roughly one in 25 pregnancies in the U.S. is affected by preeclampsia, according to the CDC. Stephanie Sy spoke with Dr. Ravi Thadhani about the test.

Stephanie Sy
Stephanie Sy

Stephanie Sy is a PBS NewsHour correspondent and serves as anchor of PBS NewsHour West. Throughout her career, she served in anchor and correspondent capacities for ABC News, Al Jazeera America, CBSN, CNN International, and PBS NewsHour Weekend. Prior to joining NewsHour, she was with Yahoo News where she anchored coverage of the 2018 Midterm Elections and reported from Donald Trump’s victory party on Election Day 2016.

Shoshana Dubnow
Shoshana Dubnow

Courtney Norris
Courtney Norris

Courtney Norris is the deputy senior producer of national affairs for the NewsHour. She can be reached at cnorris@newshour.org or on Twitter @courtneyknorris

@courtneyknorris

