American Black women face disproportionately high rates of maternal mortality

William Brangham:

Geoff, the idea that Tori Bowie, a young elite athlete eight months pregnant, could go into labor and then die stunned so many.

But this problem is more common than many people realize. And it is particularly bad for Black women. The CDC estimates that, in 2021, the maternal mortality rate among Black women was nearly 70 deaths for every 100,000 live births. That is 2.6 times the rate for white women, regardless of income or education.

Dr. Amanda Williams is the clinical adviser at the California Maternal Quality Care Collaborative, and an adjunct professor at Stanford University's School of Medicine. Her work is dedicated to protecting Black mothers. And she joins us now.

Dr. Williams, so good to have you on the "NewsHour."

I hope you don't mind me mentioning this, but your own personal story dovetails with Tori Bowie's. You were a top athlete, track athlete. You were a qualifier for the 1996 Olympics. You too had preeclampsia with your first child.

When you first heard of Tori Bowie's death, that — it just must have sat with you in a particularly awful way.