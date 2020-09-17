Bob Woodward: This is among ‘the saddest, most disturbing chapters in American history’

When journalist Bob Woodward asked President Donald Trump how he saw his job, “He said, ‘to protect the people.’” But, Woodward told PBS NewsHour’s Judy Woodruff on Thursday, “He failed in that and he failed to tell the truth. Tragically.”

Based on hours of personal interviews with Trump, as well as with other sources from his administration, Woodward’s new book, “Rage,” details how the president was informed about the gravity of the pandemic long before it reached America, but did not act on that knowledge, leaving the nation unprepared when it arrived.

When it comes to whether Trump feels that he has handled the pandemic well, Woodward said, “I’m not sure the truth matters.”

In the book, Woodward reports that Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Robert Redfield had assessed the virus as it spread through China, and found, Woodward said, that “this is not going to be something that goes away or is dealt with in six months or a year. It is going to be a two- or three-year fight.”

“And that’s exactly what President Trump knew and did not tell us,” Woodward said. “One hundred and ninety-five thousand people have died from this on his watch,” referencing the number of U.S. COVID-19 deaths.

Even as the virus spread in the U.S., Woodward claims Trump seemed uninterested in the crisis. Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert, reportedly said Trump’s “attention span is like a minus number.”

Woodward expressed concern for the ongoing pandemic response as flu season approaches.

“All the people who know the most about [the virus] say in the coming months, it’s going to converge with the flu and we are going to have a hail storm and a hurricane all at once.”

Other highlights from the interview: