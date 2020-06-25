Bolton: House Democrats botched impeachment with ‘partisan process’

Judy Woodruff:

Ambassador John Bolton has worked in every Republican presidential administration since Ronald Reagan.

But, during his most recent government stint as President Trump's national security adviser, he saw a different kind of commander in chief, and the differences, he says, are stunning. He stepped down from that post last September.

And he is now out with his latest book, "The Room Where It Happened: A White House Memoir."

And John Bolton joins us from Washington.

Mr. Bolton, thank you very much for being with us.

I want to start with something that actually happened after you left the White House, and that is the coronavirus and its effect on this country.

You do lay blame in the book on the Chinese leadership, but you also say President Trump, every decision driven by his desire for reelection. Do you think he has put his reelection ahead of the country's interests in the way he's handled this pandemic?