BONUS Podcast Episode: ‘Family Business’ from Outside/ In

We have a very special bonus episode for you today from our friends at Outside/ In, a podcast from New Hampshire Public Radio about the natural world and how we use it. This episode looks at how Republicans have grappled with the issue of climate change through the story of one powerful New Hampshire family: the Sununus. Understanding the decisions the family made around climate change policy can help us understand how Republicans more broadly have shifted on climate change -- and how they haven't. You can find more episodes of Outside/ In in your favorite podcast app or online at outsideinradio.org.

