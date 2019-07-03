News Wrap: Violence erupts in Israel after fatal shooting of an unarmed teenager

Judy Woodruff:

The White House is rejecting a federal judge's ruling that struck down part of President Trump's new legal asylum policy for immigrants. The judge, in Seattle, found it is unconstitutional to detain asylum seekers indefinitely, without bail hearings, until their court dates.

Today, a White House statement charged the decision is — quote — "at war with the rule of law."

The Trump administration is not giving up on adding a citizenship question to the 2020 census after all. The U.S. Justice Department said today that it has been ordered to try to justify the question in a way that will satisfy the U.S. Supreme Court.

Earlier, President Trump insisted that reports from his own administration of the question being dropped were — quote — "fake." We will examine this and the immigrant asylum case after the news summary.

Demands for an international investigation swirled today after an airstrike in Libya killed 44 migrants and wounded more than 130. The attack singled out a migrant detention center in Tripoli. The government blamed a rebel force, the Libyan National Army. That group denied targeting the migrant site.

Israeli officials urged calm today after violent protests erupted overnight. They were sparked by an off-duty police officer fatally shooting an unarmed Ethiopian-Israeli teenager on Sunday. Crowds blocked roads across the country, and some clashed with police and lit cars and tires on fire. They charged that Ethiopian Jews have long been faced with discrimination in Israel.