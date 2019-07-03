News Wrap: Violence erupts in Israel after fatal shooting of an unarmed teenager

In our News Wrap Wednesday, Israeli officials urged calm after violent protests erupted over Sunday’s fatal shooting of an unarmed Ethiopian-Israeli teenager by an off-duty police officer. Crowds blocked roads, clashed with police and lit cars on fire. Also, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani warned that his government will start enriching uranium to more concentrated levels beginning Sunday.
Judy Woodruff:
The White House is rejecting a federal judge's ruling that struck down part of President Trump's new legal asylum policy for immigrants. The judge, in Seattle, found it is unconstitutional to detain asylum seekers indefinitely, without bail hearings, until their court dates.
Today, a White House statement charged the decision is — quote — "at war with the rule of law."
The Trump administration is not giving up on adding a citizenship question to the 2020 census after all. The U.S. Justice Department said today that it has been ordered to try to justify the question in a way that will satisfy the U.S. Supreme Court.
Earlier, President Trump insisted that reports from his own administration of the question being dropped were — quote — "fake." We will examine this and the immigrant asylum case after the news summary.
Demands for an international investigation swirled today after an airstrike in Libya killed 44 migrants and wounded more than 130. The attack singled out a migrant detention center in Tripoli. The government blamed a rebel force, the Libyan National Army. That group denied targeting the migrant site.
Israeli officials urged calm today after violent protests erupted overnight. They were sparked by an off-duty police officer fatally shooting an unarmed Ethiopian-Israeli teenager on Sunday. Crowds blocked roads across the country, and some clashed with police and lit cars and tires on fire. They charged that Ethiopian Jews have long been faced with discrimination in Israel.
Sisai Alrish (through translator):
The youngsters are afraid, afraid about what happened. Why should they be killed? Why do the police feel that they are killing a terrorist? They are not killing a terrorist. They are killing a Jew. It's upsetting. We have to put an end to that. Enough. This really needs to end. Enough.
Judy Woodruff:
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he is convening a ministerial group to examine poverty and other problems in Israel's Ethiopian community.
The president of Iran warned today that his government will start enriching uranium to more concentrated levels as of Sunday. Hassan Rouhani spoke in a televised address, while calling for European states to offset renewed U.S. sanctions.
Hassan Rouhani (through translator):
We will put this commitment to a cap on enrichment to one side. We will increase the cap to whatever level we deem is essential for us and to a level that we need. We say that the moment you, the European signatories of the 2015 nuclear deal, return to honoring your obligations, then we will also return the enriched uranium stockpile to below the limits.
Judy Woodruff:
Earlier this week, Iran confirmed that its stockpile of low-enriched uranium now exceeds limits set by the 2015 nuclear deal. President Trump pulled the U.S. out of that deal last year.
In Southern Japan, days of torrential rain have prompted evacuation orders for more than one million people. Heavy downpours have battered Kyushu, the country's third largest island, since last Friday. The result has been widespread flooding. And forecasters are predicting up to 13 more inches of rain through tomorrow, raising fears of landslides.
Back in this country, Lee Iacocca was remembered today as a visionary in the American auto industry. He passed away yesterday in Bel Air, California, after a career that took him to the ranks of celebrity.
In New York, former police Detective Luis Alvarez was hailed today as a hero of 9/11. He spent months working at ground zero after the attacks, and he championed health benefits for first-responders. Today, hundreds honored Alvarez at a funeral service in Queens. He died Saturday of colorectal cancer. He was 53 years old.
Final preparations are under way for President Trump's planned Fourth of July festivities in Washington. Heavy armored vehicles were put on display today near the Lincoln Memorial as part of plans to highlight the U.S. military. District of Columbia officials warned that they will bill the federal government for any damage to city streets.
And on Wall Street, the market closed early for the Fourth of July holiday, but the trade truce with China sent major indexes to record closings. The Dow Jones industrial average gained 179 points to close at 26966. The Nasdaq rose 61, and the S&P 500 added 23.
