Booker: Impeachment inquiry is about patriotism not popularity

Senator and Democratic presidential candidate Cory Booker, D-N.J., says he isn’t playing politics when it comes to impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump.

“Politics be damned, I just want to get to the truth,” Booker told PBS NewsHour anchor and managing editor Judy Woodruff on Monday. “It’s right to investigate this president, not just to wipe your hands and say, ‘Well, we’ll see what happens in the next election.’”

Trump is the first sitting president to face an impeachment inquiry while running for reelection, but Booker said he wants to separate the ongoing campaign from the investigation, which he emphasized should remain objective and bipartisan.

“Look, I’m out there on the stump every day talking about taking the fight to Donald Trump,” Booker said, “but that does not mean this sacred obligation that we have right now to follow this impeachment proceeding where the evidence goes and to make an objective decision based upon that. These are two separate matters, they should be handled that way.”

The launch of a formal impeachment inquiry in the House of Representatives came as Booker’s campaign was in dire straits. Nine days ago, the campaign said it needed to raise $1.7 million by the end of the month in order for the senator to stay in the race.

On Monday morning, Booker announced he hit that target and would be able to stay on the trail for at least a few more months, but said the campaign still needs more donations to last until the Iowa caucuses in February.

“We’ve got a lot to grow on,” Booker said, adding, “we got tens of thousands of supporters in this last 10 days, and it’s got to continue if we’re going to keep in this race.”

More highlights from the interview