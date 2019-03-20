Gov. Jay Inslee on climate change, tax policy and reparations

Gov. Jay Inslee:

Well, actually, it is actually becoming a top priority.

Actually, there was a poll in Iowa showing this was the top priority for Democratic voters certainly, now tied with health care. And this is changing in the American public because we are witnessing Paradise, California, burning down to the foundations.

We're seeing the floods today in Nebraska, Missouri and Iowa that are just historic. We're now seeing smoke in Seattle, Washington, and Washington, where we have had to close swimming pools because of smoke from raging forest fires. This is changing.

And we know, look, we're the first generation to feel the sting of climate change, and we are the last generation who can do something about it, and we know we can build clean energy jobs, too.