Bosnia became independent 30 years ago, but divisions in the region remain

Hari Sreenivasan:

The country Bosnia and Herzegovina was created in 1992 from the remains of the former Yugoslavia, setting off a sectarian war in which Serb forces committed genocide against Muslims, known as Bosniaks.

The war ended with the Dayton peace agreement in 1995, which carved the country into two autonomous entities: the predominantly Serb Republika Srpska; and the predominantly Muslim-and-Croat federation.

Though the war ended 30 years ago, as NewsHour Weekend Special Correspondent Kira Kay reports, ominous sectarian tensions remain. This segment is part of our ongoing initiative 'Exploring Hate: antisemitism, racism and extremism.'