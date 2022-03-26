Famed Gee’s Bend Quilters are now on the runway and online

Hari Sreenivasan:

It's well known that jazz, blues and other great forms of American music came from the musical traditions of African Americans in the deep South.

But less recognized is the rich tradition of African American visual art from the same region.

NewsHour Weekend Special Correspondent Megan Thompson reports on work being done to ensure those artists' place in history… and to support a special group of artisans who all hail from one remote town in rural Alabama.

This story is part of our series "Alabama Reckoning," … about work in that state to right the wrongs of the past.