Boston schools face staff shortages amid sky-high COVID cases

Stephanie Sy:

Boston Public Schools have been operating in person since last spring, and aim to continue to do so.

But, as cases in the city remain sky high, the virus is keeping many teachers and staff home, and student attendance has dropped from around 90 percent before winter break to 70 percent in the new year. Some city officials say virtual learning has to remain an option if the surge continues.

For more on the challenges facing Boston Public Schools, we turn to Superintendent Brenda Cassellius.

Superintendent Cassellius, thank you so much for joining us.

I understand the staffing shortage has been so severe that you yourself recently filled in as a substitute teacher in a school. So, where do things stand with staffing now? Are you still seeing a lot of COVID cases?