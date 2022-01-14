Health systems buckle under latest surge of COVID hospitalizations

William Brangham:

Judy, Los Angeles County is averaging over 40,000 new infections a day. A week ago, it was just 25,000. That tide of infections is sending some people to the hospital. COVID hospitalizations have jumped 179 percent over the past two weeks.

Dr. Rajan Garg is the ICU medical director at Methodist Hospital of Southern California.

Dr. Garg, thank you so much for being here on the "NewsHour."

You are certainly dealing at the very front edge of that tide of people coming to the hospital. What is it like right now? What kinds of patients are you seeing?

Dr. Rajan Garg, Methodist Hospital of Southern California: William, thank you for having me.

Yes, we are seeing a significant higher volume of COVID patients presenting with severe disease that are requiring hospitalization, and most of the patients are presenting with either severe COVID lung infections or are presenting with stroke symptoms, M.I.s, heart attacks, or big symptoms such as blood clotting disorders.

So, our volume has gone up significantly over the past couple of months. And to give you an example, on December — in December 2021, our COVID in-patient volume was down to zero, and, as of this morning, we have 50-plus COVID patients in the hospital.

And that includes ICU patients, of course. And it is definitely straining our system to the maximum.