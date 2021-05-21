Both Israel and Hamas claim victory after truce, bringing prospect of peace into question

Amna Nawaz:

Well, the shooting has stopped, but the war of words goes on.

Late today, Secretary of State Anthony Blinken spoke with Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas to pledge U.S. humanitarian assistance and discuss maintenance of the cease-fire. Abbas governs on the West Bank and has no authority in Gaza.

Israel and Hamas, meanwhile, offered sharply different versions today of who won and who lost in this, their fourth conflict in just over a dozen years.

John Yang reports on day one of the cease-fire.