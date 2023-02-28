Breaking down the arguments as Supreme Court hears challenge to student loan relief plan

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics
The fate of student debt relief promised for some 40 million Americans is in the hands of the Supreme Court. The justices heard arguments in high-stakes cases over the legality of President Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan. John Yang discussed the arguments with NewsHour Supreme Court Analyst Marcia Coyle and Danielle Douglas-Gabriel of The Washington Post.
John Yang is the anchor of PBS News Weekend and a correspondent for the PBS NewsHour. He covered the first year of the Trump administration and is currently reporting on major national issues from Washington, DC, and across the country.
Saher Khan is a reporter-producer for the PBS NewsHour.
Courtney Norris is the deputy senior producer of national affairs for the NewsHour. She can be reached at cnorris@newshour.org or on Twitter @courtneyknorris
