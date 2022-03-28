Analyzing Russia’s view on Ukraine, NATO and the use of nuclear weapons

Judy Woodruff:

And now for some perspective, we turn again to Andrew Weiss. He served in the George H.W. Bush and Clinton administrations on the National Security Council staff and the State Department's Policy Planning Staff. He is now vice president for studies at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, a think tank.

Andrew Weiss, welcome back to the "NewsHour."

First off, I want to ask you what you made of Mr. Peskov's comments about nuclear war, about Russia's intentions when it comes to using nuclear weapons.

Andrew Weiss, Carnegie Endowment for International Peace: Hi, Judy.

I think the comments from Dmitry Peskov about whether or not the Ukraine war is an existential threat to the survival of the Russian state are somewhat encouraging. This is about as good as any comment from a Russian official is likely to be. And it's as close to a partial walk-back of what President Putin has said as we're likely to get.

So, all in all, it's reassuring. The problem is, of course, that such declaratory policy is highly elastic, in that, if Putin sees what in his eyes is an existential threat coming out of the war in Ukraine, he can turn things around and come up with a justification himself.