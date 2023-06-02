Breaking down the NBA Finals matchup between Denver and Miami

In their first championship game in franchise history, the Denver Nuggets outscored the Miami Heat 104 to 93 in Game 1 of the NBA Finals. The series features two of the most dynamic players in the league, Nikola Jokic of the Nuggets, who has burst on the scene as a star, and Jimmy Butler of the Heat, one of the great playoff performers in the NBA. Geoff Bennett discussed more with David Aldridge.