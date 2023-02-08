How LeBron James changed the game and became NBA’s all-time leading scorer

Greg Anthony, NBA TV Analyst:

Well, it's very difficult to argue with it.

While he's immensely popular, he won't necessarily be the most popular and at times can be polarizing. But I do think his accomplishments kind of set him apart. To be considered the all — to be the all-time leading scorer, he's won four world championships. He's won four MVPs, still playing at an extremely high level, probably be All NBA again in his 20th season.

It's really hard to go against that. I think a better way to have perspective on this also is, if you think about over the last, I don't know, 100 years of pro sports, we have had two athletes that probably had more hype than anybody else prior to them. And what's amazing is, both have exceeded the expectations.

And that's Tiger Woods and LeBron James. You have to remember, this is a young man that came right out of high school, and he was dubbed the chosen one. And so often, as I'm sure you're well aware of, when young athletes have that much hype and that large of an expectation placed upon them, the pressure oftentimes consumes them and overwhelms them.

And that has not been the case with LeBron. Also, he has been an incredible ambassador for our game. He's grown the game immensely. He's always been — had the courage to go out and put forth his beliefs, his philosophy, and speak out and speak up for those who maybe were less fortunate.

So, with that comes a lot of arrows as well. But, for me, I would say he is the greatest ever. And, listen, it doesn't take away from a Michael Jordan or Kareem Abdul-Jabbar or Bill Russell. All of these greats were that and they were the greatest that their time.

But as the game has evolved, if you look at the level of talent in our league now, it has never been as high. And, therefore, to be the best unquestionably in this era, it's kind of hard to argue against it.