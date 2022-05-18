Abortion access becomes central issue in Pennsylvania’s race for governor

Lisa Desjardins:

Not yet, but we did pick up on some notable changes here.

Kelly Davis, who runs New Voices for Reproductive Justice, told me that, since the leaked opinion came out, she and her staff have seen a very marked uptick in racial slurs hurled at them, racist language at them in person when they go to the door, as well as online.

She says that they are now putting in place different kinds of security protocols when they are out there trying to do their outreaches. And she says that this is the first time she's really felt a hovering threat to her safety.

At the same time. I also want to show you a photo of something that I saw at that rally in favor of abortion rights on the step of the capitol. That is Judge Alito. What is blurred out there is Justice Alito's home address. This same person also had a sign. On the back of that sign was Justice Kavanaugh's home address, which also, of course, we have blurred out.

So this shows that the fight has become personal at people in leadership roles. And we know that justices on the Supreme Court, there's a sense that they need more security right now around the building itself. And I think that we're in a charged atmosphere. As everyone knows, charged air can be dangerous.

So the words that everyone on all sides uses and their actions going forward really will matter on how this goes.