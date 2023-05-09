Breaking down the verdict as jury finds Trump liable for sexual assault and defamation

Amna Nawaz:

The nine jurors deliberated for only a few hours before delivering their verdict and awarding Carroll $5 million.

Carroll didn't stop to talk as she left the courthouse, but said in a statement — quote — "I filed this lawsuit against Donald Trump to clear my name and to get my life back. Today, the world finally knows the truth."

Mr. Trump responded on his TRUTH Social platform, saying — quote — "I have absolutely no idea who this woman is. This verdict is a disgrace, a continuation of the greatest witch-hunt of all time." Mr. Trump's lawyers say they will appeal the verdict.

Andrea Bernstein is a reporter with ProPublica who also covers Trump legal matters for NPR. She was at the courthouse, joins us again tonight. And Laura Beth Nielsen is professor of sociology at Northwestern University and an attorney and researcher with the American Bar Foundation.

Welcome to you both. Thanks for joining us.

Andrea, you were in the courtroom.

Just describe for us what that moment was like as the verdict was read, and, specifically, if you saw any reaction from E. Jean Carroll herself.