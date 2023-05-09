Jury finds Trump liable for sexual assault and defamation in E. Jean Carroll case

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics
Associated Press
NEW YORK (AP) — A jury has found Donald Trump liable for sexually abusing advice columnist E. Jean Carroll in 1996, awarding her $5 million in a judgment that could haunt the former president as he campaigns to regain the White House.
The verdict was announced in a federal courtroom in New York City on the first day of jury deliberations. Jurors rejected Carroll’s claims that she was raped, but found Trump liable for sexually assaulting her.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
