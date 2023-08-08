Breaking down Trump’s claims he can’t get a fair trial in 2020 election case

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics
newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Thank you. Please check your inbox to confirm.
Lisa Desjardins
Lisa Desjardins
Ali Schmitz
Ali Schmitz
Ian Couzens
Ian Couzens
Leave your feedback
In the criminal cases involving former President Trump, we’ve seen the first legal skirmishes. Significant questions over venues and evidence, and from Trump himself, a push for the judge assigned to his criminal trial in DC to recuse herself. Lisa Desjardins discussed the brewing legal fight with David Kelley, the former U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York.
Lisa Desjardins is a correspondent for PBS NewsHour, where she covers news from the U.S. Capitol while also traveling across the country to report on how decisions in Washington affect people where they live and work.
Support Provided By:
Learn more