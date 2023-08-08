Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics
newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Thank you. Please check your inbox to confirm.
Leave your feedback
Tuesday on the NewsHour, former President Trump calls for the judge in his election interference case to recuse herself and for a change of venue, saying he cannot get a fair trial. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland discusses protecting Indigenous land near the Grand Canyon. Plus, American cities look to convert vacant corporate spaces into housing as the future of office work remains in question.
Support Provided By:
Learn more