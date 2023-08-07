Democratic strategist breaks down latest poll numbers in potential Biden-Trump rematch

Faiz Shakir:

That said, I do think that one of the things we're all missing and lacking from President Biden is this desire that — of what a competitive primary produces.

He'd be out there campaigning. He'd be doing debates. He'd be doing press conferences. He'd be engaging with voters. We have largely seen a president behind a podium, right, largely delivering teleprompter remarks. And I think what a campaign does is cause you to engage with real people.

And I hope that, as he comes out of this break, that President Biden his team are thinking about how you animate this presidency, because it needs to speak more to the heart than the head, right? He's got to campaign. If you think of Bidenomics, it's really trying to say, rationally, the economy is working for you.

And, yes, there are improvements in the economy, but he's going to speak to people's hearts, make them enthused, make them excited about this economy. And part of that is in friction, a fight. Who's this president engaged and fighting, and not just partisan one, but a fight against corporate America is robbing you of your wages, fighting to concentrate an economy that doesn't work for you, and I'm taking those people on.

So I think he's got to animate some of these fights.

(Crosstalk)