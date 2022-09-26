Brett Favre under scrutiny for allegedly seeking welfare funds to build a sports facility

Amna Nawaz:

Judy, tens of millions of dollars meant to assist families in need were instead used for personal expenses and pet projects unrelated to Mississippi's welfare program.

As part of an ongoing lawsuit, last week, a former director of the states welfare agency pled guilty to counts of conspiracy and fraud and faces up to 15 years in prison. The scandal has rocked the poorest state in the nation and has now raised questions about the roles of prominent Mississippians, including football Hall of Famer Brett Favre and former Governor Phil Bryant.

Mississippi Today reporter Anna Wolfe broke the story, and joins me now from Jackson, Mississippi.

Anna, welcome to the "NewsHour." Thanks for joining us.

You broke this story, as we mentioned, an enormous alleged fraud scheme there. The part that caught the nation's attention was this $5 million effort to funnel those welfare funds to a volleyball program where Brett Favre's daughter plays.

Just lay that out for us. What did you learn from your reporting?