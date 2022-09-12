How Jackson, Mississippi’s water crisis is a sign of larger racial inequities

Residents in Jackson, Mississippi have gone without safe drinking water for weeks after flooding and a failure at the city’s largest water treatment plant. While water pressure has been restored, videos show dirty water is still coming through faucets. Amna Nawaz spoke with Dr. Robert Bullard of Texas Southern University about other majority Black and brown cities that face similar ongoing issues.

