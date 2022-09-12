How Jackson, Mississippi’s water crisis is a sign of larger racial inequities

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Amna Nawaz
Amna Nawaz
Residents in Jackson, Mississippi have gone without safe drinking water for weeks after flooding and a failure at the city’s largest water treatment plant. While water pressure has been restored, videos show dirty water is still coming through faucets. Amna Nawaz spoke with Dr. Robert Bullard of Texas Southern University about other majority Black and brown cities that face similar ongoing issues.
Amna Nawaz joined PBS NewsHour in April 2018 and serves as the program's chief correspondent and primary substitute anchor.
