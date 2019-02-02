Bringing new cuisines, building structures, refugees rebuild American cities

Hari Sreenivasan:

Nearly 14 percent of the nation's population is made up of immigrants. A recent poll states that the majority of Americans believe that immigrants help strengthen the country and the communities they live in. That has been the case in places like the city of Utica in upstate New York. Adam Bedient It is a director and editor at Off Ramp films. His short movie, "This is Home" highlights the Bosnian refugee community in Utica and Andrew Lim is director of quantitative research at New American Economy, a bipartisan research and advocacy organization for comprehensive immigration reform. Thanks both for being here now.

Adam, you grew up near Utica, not in Utica. For people who haven't watched your doc already, what was that town like? What did it go through? What's it like now?