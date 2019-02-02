As pressure mounts in Venezuela, military support helps Maduro hold power

Joshua Goodman:

Well, he was not a household name. I had never heard of him before his video. He did it, we think from Colombia. He does command troops though and he says he represents the sentiment of 90 percent of the armed forces. Look, I mean there are generals there who do have power within the military and there is a view that you know, if a major one of them defect, say the defense minister or one of the people who people do know, that they would bring with them large swaths of the military. But you know, the armed forces in Venezuela have gone under quite a bit of ideological training over the past two decades. And it's also got to be said that they're not extremely organized in the way they were in the past. So we could see a situation where some generals defected but others remain loyal. I think that that's really sort of the worrisome scenario. A scenario where you have soldiers fighting soldiers for either two sides of the political argument here and that could produce a lot of bloodshed.