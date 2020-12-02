Britain approves a COVID-19 vaccine, raising questions about a U.S. rollout

William Brangham:

Judy, the Pfizer vaccine, which needs ultra-cold storage, is likely to be available in the U.S. later this month. And it will likely go to health care workers and then to elderly Americans living in long-term care facilities.

The government's program also anticipates offering the vaccine from Moderna later this month.

All told, the government says 20 million people could be vaccinated in the U.S. by the end of this year and possibly 100 million by the end of February 2021.

Dr. Moncef Slaoui is the chief scientific officer for the government's vaccine program, known as Operation Warp Speed. And he joins me now.

Dr. Slaoui, very good to have you on the "NewsHour."

A hundred million Americans by the end of February, that seems a remarkably optimistic and ambitious goal.