Democrats shift position on a sized-down economic relief bill

Judy Woodruff:

Lawmakers here in Washington are under pressure to reach another economic relief deal, as COVID cases and deaths spike across the country.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said in a statement today that the bipartisan bill unveiled yesterday should be the starting point for negotiations going forward.

Illinois Senator Dick Durbin is the second highest ranking Democrat in the Senate, and he joins us now.

Senator Durbin, thank you so much for being with us again.

What caused the Democrats to change their starting point? We had heard Speaker Pelosi insisting on that $2.2 trillion, but now you're looking at something that's a lot less than that. What happened?