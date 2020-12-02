News Wrap: Pro-Democracy activists are sentenced in Hong Kong

Judy Woodruff:

Britain has now the first country to approve a rigorously tested COVID-19 vaccine.

The creation of Pfizer and a German pharmaceutical company won emergency approval today. Inoculations in Britain could begin next week.

Still, the World Health Organization forecast there won't be enough vaccine to stop new surges for another three to six months.

We will return to this after the news summary.

President-elect Biden warned today that the pandemic could kill another 250,000 people in the U.S. in the next two months. He did not offer details, but that is far more than CDC projections. Mr. Biden also addressed the economic toll and promised efforts to spark a speedy recovery.

He pressed Congress for a down payment now on new relief.