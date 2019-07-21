Britain seeks diplomatic solution with Iran over Gulf crisis

Jackie Northam:

All right. And Javad Zarif again the Iranian foreign minister when he was in the U.S., in New York last week, he met with a lot of western journalists and he was kind of dangling that out there as well that perhaps there could be some reopening of talks here you know under very strict circumstances which is something that the U.S. didn't rise to. They didn't want to take that bait if you like.

The fact of the matter is somewhere some sort of negotiation is going to have to be carried out because you know is so volatile in the Gulf right now that there's so much of the world's crude, 20 percent of the world's crude flows through the Strait of Hormuz. It's really important for global shipping that you know that this remains sort of a calm area rather than what we're seeing right now. So there is reasons on all sides to try to sort this out but we'll have to see what's going to happen in the next little while. Apparently Senator Rand Paul of Kentucky has been allowed to be middle man if you like between Iran and the U.S. right now. President Trump says he's given the decision to do that right. So we'll see if that might somehow open up things here.